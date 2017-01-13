Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh faction confident of getting ‘cycle’

New Delhi, Jan 13: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led faction of Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Samajwadi Party is confident of getting the party symbol ‘cycle’, an official said on Friday.

“Our advocate Kapil Sibal has presented our case before Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. He has informed the poll panel that majority of the MPs and MLAs of the party are with Akhilesh so the ‘cycle’ symbol should be given to us,” Suman Raghav, the Chief Minister’s advocate, told IANS.

“We are confident that the decision will be in our favour,” Raghav said.

While Akhilesh did not come here for the hearing, the Chief Minister’s lieutenants Ramgopal Verma, Naresh Agrawal, Kiranmoy Nanda and Neeraj Shekhar were present.

Zaidi is expected to hear out the SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav-led faction later on Friday.

Mulayam was accompanied by his brother Shivpal Yadav, Ashu Malik and Sanjay Seth.

According to Raghav, the Election Commissioner’s decision on the party symbol was likely to come on Friday evening.

The EC had summoned both the factions for talks over the symbol row.