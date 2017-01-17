Uttar Pradesh: Asaduddin Owaisi booked for poll code violation

Lucknow, Jan 17: A first information report has been lodged against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh said apart from Owaisi, AIMIM assembly poll candidate Talat Khan has also been booked in the case.

Singh said according to a complaint filed by SI Anil Kumar, posters of AIMIM have allegedly been pasted on the walls of the power corporation property, religious places and private shops.

Police has registered a case under section 171H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.