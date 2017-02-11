Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: 10.56% polling in first phase so far

February 11, 2017 | By :
Lucknow, Feb 11: The first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections has recorded 10.56 per cent voting till 9 am.
Muzaffarnagar recorded 15 per cent voting, while Aligarh and Bulandshar recorded 10.5 per cent and 12 per cent voting respectively till 9 am.
The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fortunes of Pankaj Singh (Noida seat), son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura) against whom Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Srikant Sharma is in fray, Mriganka Singh (Kairana), daughter of BJP MP Hukum Singh and controversial BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana — Sardhana and Thanabhawan respectively.
Police has detained Gagan Som, brother of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sangeet Som, for carrying a pistol inside the polling booth in Sardhana, Meerut.
Tags:
Related News
Aditi Singh
Despite Modi’s wave in Uttar Pradesh, this Girl won in Rae Bareli, the Congress bastion
Raj Babbar with Sonia Gandhi
Rahul’s structural change? Congress’s Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar offers to quit
Narendra Modi
Glad to see highest number of women in UP assembly: Modi
Uttar Pradesh all set to celebrate saffron Holi courtesy Modi magic
UP rejected SP-Cong alliance, voted for development: Yogi Adityanath
LIVE | Assembly election results 2017: BJP looks a clear sweep in UP, Congress expecting a big win in Punjab
Top