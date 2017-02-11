Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: 10.56% polling in first phase so far

Lucknow, Feb 11: The first phase of Uttar Pradesh elections has recorded 10.56 per cent voting till 9 am.

Muzaffarnagar recorded 15 per cent voting, while Aligarh and Bulandshar recorded 10.5 per cent and 12 per cent voting respectively till 9 am.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fortunes of Pankaj Singh (Noida seat), son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura) against whom Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Srikant Sharma is in fray, Mriganka Singh (Kairana), daughter of BJP MP Hukum Singh and controversial BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana — Sardhana and Thanabhawan respectively.

Police has detained Gagan Som, brother of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sangeet Som, for carrying a pistol inside the polling booth in Sardhana, Meerut.