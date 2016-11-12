Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: BJP launches ‘UP ke Mann ki Baat’

Lucknow, Nov 12 : The BJP on Saturday launched ‘UP ke Man ki Baat’ programme where people’s feedback would be taken in the run up to the state assembly polls early next year.

Addressing party workers after launching the programme, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah osaid that his party was committed to a turn around in fortunes of Uttar Pradesh and bring prosperity for all.

He also said that the party will incorporate good suggestions by the people into its manifesto.

“A state with 22 crore plus population cannot be left behind as the nation progresses,” he added.

If the BJP government is voted to power in the state, Amit Shah added, ills like casteism and youth unemployment will be taken care of and security for women and welfare of the poor and the Dalits ensured.

For change in the state, it was the need of the hour to hear the viewpoint of the people, he stressed while urging people to give their suggestions and feedback to the party and tell what needs to be done in Uttar Pradesh to make it a front ranking state of the country.

This programme will continue for two months and people can give their views by giving a missed call at 7505403403.

The BJP call centres would call back and the caller can record his or her views there on. WhatsApp and SMSs can also be sent, BJP leaders informed and added that special ‘aakansha peti’ (aspiration boxes) would be set up across the state for people to physically drop in their view points.

–IANS