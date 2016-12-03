Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls : Modi to address BJP’s ‘Parivartan rally’ in Moradabad today

Moradabad, Dec 03: Security has been tightened and SPG sleuths deployed as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ‘Parivartan rally’ in Moradabad in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Moradabad rally — flagged off by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah in Saharanpur on November 5 — will be the Prime Minister’s fourth with first being Ghazipur, second Agra and third Kushinagar.

The yatra, which was started from four corners of the state, will reach here today and will stay for two-days before leaving for Rampur, and after travelling all 403 assembly constituencies, the four yatras will culminate in Lucknow on December 24.

The state will go to polls early next year.