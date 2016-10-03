Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls : Rahul Gandhi to begin his road show in Meerut on Oct 5

Meerut, Oct 3: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will reach Meerut on October 5 and begin his road show as part of his month long ‘Kisan Yatra’.

Congress spokesperson Navneed Nagar said that Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his Meerut road show by garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar, where he will also address his party workers.

During his ‘yatra’ he will pay tributes to Indira Gandhi and offer ‘chaddar’ at a shrine.

As a result of the visit, Congress state president Raj Babbar’s “27 saal UP behaal” programme in Meerut has been called off.