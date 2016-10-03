Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls : Samajwadi Party declares candidates for 9 Assembly seats

Lucknow, Oct 3 : The ruling Samajwadi Party today declared the candidates for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh besides changing the candidates of 14 constituencies ahead of the 2017 state polls.

While Congress ‘turncoat’ Mukesh Srivastava has been given ticket from Prayagpur seat of Bahraich, Aman Mani Tripahti, son of Amar Mani Tripahti, who is in jail in connection with poetess Madhumita murder case, has been given ticket from Nautanwa seat in Mahrajganj district, SP state president Shivpal yadav said.

Subhash Rai from Jalalpur (Amebedkar Nagar), Mohd Irshad from Nakud (Saharanpur), Sanjay Yadav from Obra (Sonebhadra), Usha Verma from Sandi (Hardoi) are the others who were given SP tickets, he said.

Besides them, the party state president also changed the candidates of 14 constituencies.

Prominent among them are Pakshalika Singh, who has replaced Vinod Kumar Sikarwar from Khairagarh seat, and Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela alias Guddu Raja who replaced Jyoti Lodhi from lalitpur, Yadav added.

