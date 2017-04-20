Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested 3 ISIS suspects in Mumbai, Jalandhar and Bijnor

April 20, 2017 | By :
ISIS
700 Islamic State militants killed in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province during Hamza operations.

New Delhi, April 20: Three Islamic State (ISIS) suspects have been arrested from Bijnor, Jalandhar, and Mumbai by a combined team of Delhi police and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Those arrested are suspected to be part of an Islamic State (ISIS) module that was looking for potential recruits in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Six more people have been detained by the security forces. Speaking with news agency ANI, an official belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad said: “Received information of group being readied for terror activities. Special Cell Delhi Police, Crime Investigation cell Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Punjab and Bihar Police were involved in

Speaking with news agency ANI, an official belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad said: “Received information of group being readied for terror activities. Special Cell Delhi Police, Crime Investigation cell Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Punjab and Bihar Police were involved in

Special Cell Delhi Police, Crime Investigation cell Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Punjab and Bihar Police were involved in operation.”

Just last week, at least two of over 20 people from Kerala who were lured by the Islamic State (ISIS) were feared killed in United State’s superbomb attack on Afghanistan’s Nangarhar last Thursday.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Man gets sucked into MRI machine, dies in 2 minutes
Fire break out in Mumbai
Israeli PM Netanyahu meets ‘Baby Moshe, the innocent victim of ruthless terrorism
ISIS
ISIS links: NIA files case against five in Kerala
Mumbai Helicopter crash: 6 bodies found, search on for missing 1
ISIS
Attempt to sell Kerala women as sex-slave to ISIS; 2 held in Kochi
Top