Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav calls meeting of party leaders after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s snub

Will Samajwadi Party pedal alone in UP?

Lucknow, December 29: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has convened a meeting of his party leaders today following the announcement of list of 325 candidates by his father and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav for next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Akhilesh had yesterday expressed his ire over the list released by his father and told the media in Bundelkhand that he would take it up with the party chief and tell him that some of them have done really good work and should be given tickets.
In the list announced by him, Mulayam clearly ignored the objections of Akhilesh to certain names like Gayatri Prajapati, Rampal Yadav, Sigbatullah Ansari – the brother of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, who faces over 40 criminal cases.
The list, which includes 176 sitting MLAs, does not mention the names of several pro-Akhilesh ministers and MLAs including Ram Govind Chaudhary, Pawan Pandey and Arvind Singh Gope (ANI)

