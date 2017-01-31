Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav giving tickets to criminals and pretends to be against crime: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday dubbed the Samajwadi Party as an outfit of goons and alleged that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav pretends to be against crime but on the contrary is giving tickets to criminals.

BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh asserted that the Samajwadi Party wants to win the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls with the help of goons.

“This Samajwadi government is full of goons. He is giving tickets to goons, but is pretending that he is against them,” said Singh.

“He showed that he did not give tickets to a criminal like Atique Ahmed but the reality is that he is burying the cases against goons. So, it is clear that this Samajwadi Party Government wants to make a comeback in the state with bullying tactics,” he added.

According to reports, the Samajwadi Party Government has over the last five years moved the court to bury at least 19 cases against senior political leaders from the state.

These covered a wide range of alleged offences: from rioting, fraud and kidnapping to extortion and, in one case, even culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (ANI)