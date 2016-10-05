Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav launched the mobile application Dial 100

Lucknow, Oct 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched the mobile application Dial 100 and unveiled the logo of the service which is to be started soon.

The Dial 100 service, government officials claim, would ensure that police reach the crime scene in 15 minutes in both rural and urban areas.

For this, hundreds of new mobiles and four wheelers are being provided to the state police.

Speaking at the function, Yadav later said the opposition’s criticism of law and order in the state was biased and asked if they had any better system than Dial 100 to offer.

“They may say anything they want to, but the fact remains that if someone has done any major work for the police, its betterment, integration of modernity and information technology, it is the Samajwadi Party (SP) government,” he added.

He also claimed that now other states were also emulating the Dial 100 model of Uttar Pradesh Police.

In jest, he also urged his party workers to ensure that the government is not voted out of power and does not have to vacate the Lok Bhawan, the new Chief Minister’s office costing Rs 602 crore, that he inaugurated earlier this week.