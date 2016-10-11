Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav launches Samajwadi Smartphone Yojana

Uttar Pradesh, October 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has launched Samajwadi Smartphone Yojana, in Uttar Pradesh, is being seen as motivated on the wake of the upcoming election. The smartphones would be distributed only after the Samajwadi Party comes back to power after the 2017 Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav government has decided to give free smartphones to people through this scheme. Samajwadi Smartphone will provide you information about agriculture, health, sports, economy etc every day. It will also help youth in searching jobs.

The scheme will be open for registration from October 10 to November 10 for the people of Uttar Pradesh. Several political leaders, including BSP chief, Mayawati has attacked the Samajwadi Party and CM Akhilesh for “buying” votes by luring people with the smartphone scheme, reports financialexpress.com.

The scheme was launched on Monday. Under the scheme, people from Uttar Pradesh who are at least 18 years old on January 1, 2017, with the maximum annual income of Rs 6 lakh, and have passed Class X can get free smartphones delivered at their doorsteps by the state government. The applicant or her/his guardian should not be a Class 1 or Class 2 government employee.

All members of a family who fulfil the required eligibility criteria can apply for the Samajwadi Smart Phone. The governmental enquiry of your eligibility, however, will be done at your permanent address (in UP) only.

UP Residents Living In Other States can apply for the Samajwadi Smartphone, if they are permanent residents of UP.

After verfication the Samajwadi Smartphone will be sent by the government at the given address.

The scanned copy of the certificate or mark sheet of High school or equivalent examination shall be uploaded. No other certificate is needed to register. To register for your smartphone, please visit www.samajwadisp.in.

The distribution of phone would start by second half of 2017 after the formation of new government in the state.

If Samajwadi Party loses assembly elections, the scheme would automatically gets cancelled, as the scheme has been exclusively launched by the Samajwadi Party government.