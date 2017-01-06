Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav locking horns with mentor Shivpal: SP MP Amar Singh

Lucknow, January 6: Samajwadi Party MP Amar Singh on Friday said he would not come in way of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’ success, adding that the latter should not forget that he has been brought up under the guidance of Shivpal Yadav with whom he has now locked horns with.

“Akhilesh is standing against the same man (Shivpal Yadav) under whose guidance he has been brought up. My blessings are always with Akhilesh and I am not against his progress,” Amar Singh told ANI.

Singh further said his contribution in Akhilesh’s life is known to everyone and is in public domain.

“Silence is the best weapon in socio-political life but I am breaking this silence. Be it education or personal life we have always supported Akhilesh,” he further said.

Singh further stated that playing politics from the backdoor is not his trait, adding that the allegations of causing rift in the SP family were baseless.

The SP leader had earlier said that he won’t mind his expulsion from the party but would definitely feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav discards him from his heart.

“I will feel bad if Mulayam Singh Yadav will discard me from his heart and if I would be expelled from the party then it will not be regretful for me,” Singh told the media on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

SP General Gecretary Ram Gopal Yadav had earlier demanded for Singh’s ouster from the party while addressing a party convention at the Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow.

The Samajwadi Party is witnessing a political turmoil with ministers facing ouster and revocation of it every other day. (ANI)