Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister: Who take the ‘throne’ of Hindi Heartland?

Lucknow, March 15: At a time when there is much speculation regarding Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday rubbished any talks of his name being considered for the post.

Rajnath Singh, the senior party leader while continuing to maintain a rhetoric silence on the same stated that such discussions were baseless.

“These discussions are baseless and unnecessary,” Rajnath Singh told to ANI when asked about him being in the race for becoming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Rajnath Singh, the Parliamentarian from Lucknow, was looked at as a contender for the party leadership but the former Agriculture Minister in AB Vajpayee government hasn’t shown much interest in the post.

After an amazing victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in the process of deciding the chief ministerial candidate for the politically crucial state.

According to latest reports, Former Chief Minister Rajnath Singh is the most preferred one in the party to be their representative in Uttar Pradesh.

Mahanth Yogi Adityanath:

Apart from him, the other name that was surrounding the air to be the chief minister was of Bharatiya Janata Party’s prominent Hindutva force Mahanth Yogi Adityanath.

The firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath is an unchallenged Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur since 1998.

Adityanath, the head of the Gorakhnath Temple was also considering for the Chief Minister face. A section of the local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership from the state backed the move.

Keshav Prasad Maurya:

Another name that came up was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is a popular face amongst the backward classes in Uttar Pradesh.

Maurya’s caste background was responsible too for his ascendancy to the top of the state party unit. But he is not experienced enough to run a big state like Uttar Pradesh.

Yet, Prime Minister Modi’s pick of relatively inexperienced Manohar Lal Khattar, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) man like Maurya, for Haryana chief minister shows the Bharatiya Janata Party can go for a fresh face with the right credentials.

Keshav Prasad Maurya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. He said that the meeting was a courtesy call to congratulate the Prime Minister on the results in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP sources said that 3 names as of now have emerged as the hot favorites, though some members also believe that the name has already been decided by the party and the exercise is being done only to give the process a semblance of widespread consultation.

“It is not a coalition government. We have won a landslide victory behind Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and they are the right people to decide who will lead.” says the source.

“If Union Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Uttar Pradesh, then the crucial post of home minister falls vacant. Even now Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is holding the portfolio of defence. Singh’s leaving from Delhi could mean a crucial reshuffle of the cabinet,” said a senior party leader, who also hinted at party supremo Amit Shah finding a place in the cabinet.

(With ANI Inputs)