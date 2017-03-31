Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath visits cow shelter run by Mulayam Singh’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav

Lucknow, March 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today paid a visit to ‘Kanha Upvan’ – a shelter home for cows and stray animals – run by Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav’s NGO ‘Jeev Ashray’.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma accompanied Yogi Adityanath.

This is Adityanath’s second meeting with Aparna Yadav and her husband Prateek Yadav. The couple had met the Chief Minister at the VVIP Guest House where he was staying last week.

#WATCH UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Gau Shala Kanha Upvan accompanied by Aparna Yadav & Prateek Yadav in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/1gwdMHgMSK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2017

The meeting triggered intense speculation in political circles as it came a few days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trounced Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes was termed a ‘courtesy call’.

During their meeting, Prateek and Aparna had reportedly discussed the issue of ‘Gau-Sanrakshan’ (cow protection) with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Aparna Yadav, the ‘chhoti bahu’ in the Yadav family and the sister-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, fought the assembly election as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate in a Lucknow seat but lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

Before the election campaign, Akhilesh Yadav and Aparna and Prateek Yadav were seen on opposite sides of the Yadav family war.

In October last year, eyebrows were raised against the 26-year-old leader, when Aparna Yadav clicked a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a family function that he attended in Lucknow and has been open about her admiration for him.