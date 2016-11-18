Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav mocks ‘Centre made disaster’ Demonetisation

Lucknow, Nov 18: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive and dubbed the policy as a disaster.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh said that the Centre was unprepared, adding the implementation was so weak that the ATM machines could not accept the new currency.

Highlighting the plight of farming community, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to eliminate farmers from the purview of the demonetisation drive.

“Farmers are in crisis. This is not a natural disaster but one created by the Central Government. The ATM machines were not prepared to accept the new notes. How will the people of the nation accept them?” he said in a sarcastic tone.

“Somehow the UP Government facilitated farmers last year without the help of Centre and now when we were expecting that something good will happen, the Centre came out with this policy. Our party has urged that the farmers at least should not be brought under the umbrella of this new policy,” he added.

Akhilesh also took the opportunity to highlight the fact that 50 days are not enough for complete currency exchange, adding the delay will immensely affect the Indian economy.

“The government might say that the currency exchange issue will be solved in 50 days but I sincerely believe that it will take six months to one year. And this will adversely affect the economy. Employment will be affected immensely. The whole nation is questioning the non preparedness of the Centre,” he said.

The demonetisation drive has also garnered criticism from the other opposition parties including the Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

BSP supremo Mayawati earlier in the day urged Prime Minister Modi to shed his stubbornness and dictatorial attitude and think about the suffering of the common man which is living in deep pain due to demonetisation drive.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad yesterday drew parallel between the demonetisation drive and the Uri terror attack.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Azad said that the Pakistani terrorists did not kill half the people in Uri than the number of people who have been dead due to the government’s wrong policy.

Meanwhile, the demonetisation war continued in the Parliament today with the Opposition seeking an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi while questioning his absence.

Amid chaotic scenes, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday while the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2: 30 p.m.