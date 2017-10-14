Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath points out how BJP would easily win the target of 150 plus seats in Gujarat

Navsari/ Gujarat, October 14: Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asserted that in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, his party BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) would easily win 150 plus seats.

“The target of 150-plus is easy for the BJP as the development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stint as Gujarat Chief Minister is visible in the state,” said Yogi.

The saint politician added that the speedy manner through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented the road-map for Gujarat and other Indian states has boosted the confidence of people.

Yogi said that, in the last 20 years, the per capita income in Gujarat has risen to 10 times from Rs 14,000 to Rs 1,41,000. He stated that Gujarat is the front runner in employment generation. “The development and sense of security in Gujarat has become emulation for other Indian states,” added Yogi.

“Rahul has made himself a laughing stock by his childish and cheap publicity acts,” commented Yogi on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to temples in Gujarat.

“I am surprised that it was Rahul’s Congress party-led then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, who tried to demolish the Ram Setu but the Supreme Court had stayed it,” said Yogi, “In fact, the then Congress led Union Government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and even termed Lord Ram and Lord Krishna as ‘myth’.” Yogi added, “Now, when Rahul Gandhi visited Dwarkadhish Temple, then a question arises that whether his party’s affidavit was right or is he right?” He demands Rahul to give clarification to nation on this issue.

Yogi asserted that if Congress alone is responsible if the tribals (adivasis) are out of country’s mainstream.

“Ram Temple is not an election issue for us, but a matter of belief,” said Yogi, “The matter is sub-judice and we hope that the decision will be according to the public sentiments.”

Yogi told that patidars and dalits were happy with BJP led Vijay Rupani Gujarat government, farmers were getting water from Sardar Sarovar Dam and from the entire Saurashtra region. Thus he added that patidars, dalits, farmers and all other sections of the society would join together to extend support to BJP.

“They (Congress) are not supporters of development, but of devastation,” asserted Yogi, “That is why when terrorists like Ishrat Jahan were killed by the security forces in Gujarat, then Rahul Gandhi came to support her.”

Yogi hits at Rahul Gandhi’s preaches for development of Gujarat as Rahul himself hasn’t developed his parliamentary constituency Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said, “When Gujarat witnessed heavy floods then Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah came here but Rahul Gandhi fled to Italy.”

The term of 13th Assembly ends on 22 January 2018 as the 14th legislative assembly election in Gujarat is scheduled to be held by the end of 2017.