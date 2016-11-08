Uttar Pradesh : Confusion over withdrawal of Rs 500, 1000 currency notes

Lucknow, Nov 8: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing that currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 would no longer be legal tender from Tuesday midnight, it was chaos in the state capital and many other parts of the state as thousands made beelines outside petrol pumps, shops, malls and ATMs, to deposit higher denominations and withdraw lesser denominations.

The police department has also been alerted and law enforcement agencies have been asked to step up vigil, an official told IANS.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, while making no direct reaction on the issue, tweeted that the central government “must set up special banking counters in villages and district centres to assist villagers, public and farmers”.

There is a fear that people in the countryside many not understand the measure and ways to change the notes that they have. Banks and ATMS will remain closed on Wednesday.

–IANS