Uttar Pradesh do not deserve young blood, Sheila Dikshit says there is no retirement age in politics

Uttar Pradesh, July 13: Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit will be the Congress’s chief ministerial candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, to be held next year, a top Congress source confirmed to India Today. “I am a bahu of Uttar Pradesh and there’s no retirement age in politics,” Sheila Dikshit, 78, had told journalists earlier, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

The party today appointed actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar as the party president in Uttar Pradesh, replacing Nirmal Khatri.

The source also confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi has still not taken any decision on leading the election campaign beyond family pocket borough Amethi, represented in Lok Sabha by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“She is unlikely to join active politics at least for next two years,” says the source.

Interestingly, former Amethi MP Sanjay Singh, who is now a Rajya Sabha member from Assam, will play a key role in the election campaign committee along with Dikshit.

Prashant Kishor was hired to manage the election

However, there is bad news for Prashant Kishor, who had been hired to manage the election campaign for the party in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Kishor was recently reprimanded by the party high command for leaking minutes of a meeting he had with Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

It was Kishor who had insisted on making Dikshit the CM candidate. She will be projected as a pro-development leader because of her achievements as chief minister of Delhi for three successive terms.

The party is expecting that her Brahmin status will also play a key role in the state, which has over 10 per cent Brahmin voters.

But several Congress leaders also believe that another Brahmin and former union minister, Jitin Prasad, could have been a better choice as the 42-year-old leader “could have connected better with the young voters”.

Some leaders in the party are also apprehensive that allegations of corruption and an FIR against her in connection with the water-tanker scandal of Delhi will go against Dikhsit.

But the party high command seems to have ignored such skepticism. The formal announcement is expected within a month.