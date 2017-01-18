Uttar Pradesh: Effigies of 2 BJP candidates burnt by own party workers

Lucknow, Jan 18: Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, candidature of two BJP candidates from Khatauli and Meerapur constituencies in the district has been opposed by some party workers here, with their effigies burnt in protest.

The BJP workers in Khatauli opposed the candidature of Vikram Saini and burnt his effigy here yesterday.

In the other case, some BJP workers protested against the party candidate from Meerapur- Avtar Singh Bhadana and burnt his effigy at Rasulpur village.

The BJP has released its party candidates list in which tickets have been given to Vikram Singh from Khatoli and Avtar Singh Bhadana from Meerapur Assembly constituency.