Uttar Pradesh Election Fanfare : BJP to construct Ramayana museum in Ayodhya at the cost of 225 Cr

New Delhi, Oct 17: In Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) cannot sail through without lord Rama, the hint of this was given during Dussehra when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Jai Shree Ram” in his speech.

Now things are getting clear as the BJP government is planning to build a Lord Rama museum in Ayodhya, 15 km from the place where the Lord is presently residing.

The “Jai Shree Ram” slogan has made it clear that this time too BJP’s politics, will revolve around Lord Rama in the poll-bound state of UP.

Both, Lord Rama and Ayodhya, have a dominant influence in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. This is more true in the case of BJP as the party’s image itself is being resembled with the name of Lord Rama. BJP knows that it’s difficult now to attract votes in the name of Ram Temple but still the association with the name of Lord Ram is essential for the party in the state if it wants to sail through.

That’s why now not Ram Temple but the help of Ramayana Museum is being taken.

For turning this into reality, the program of Culture and Tourism minister Mahesh Sharma has been fixed. As per reports, on October 18, he may visit the land which is being chosen for building the museum. On the occasion , he may also announce many schemes.

As per the information, Culture and Tourism minister has increased the amount of money for the museum from 175 crore to 225 crore. There will be live shows of Ramayana in the Ramayana Museum.

In addition to this, a meeting of Ramayana Circuit Advisory Board is scheduled to take place soon in which decision could be taken on to how to show the places of Nepal and Sir Lanka related which are related with Ramayana.

BJP knows that it will not be a wise thing to part ways with the name of God Rama and in addition to Ramayana Museum, the party is, reportedly, planning to hold International Ramayana conclave. It could be held in Ayodhya or Chitrakoot. I

It is being expected that representatives from 12 countries can take part in this conclave.