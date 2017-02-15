Uttar Pradesh Election LIVE: 2nd phase of polls underway, 10.75% voter turnout till 9 am

Lucknow, Feb 15: Polling for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, spanning 67 constituencies in 11 districts, began on Wednesday morning amid tight security.

The fate of 721 candidates is to be sealed by balloting of 2.28 crore voters of which a sizable number (47.72 lakh) is of young voters, aged 18-19 years. Polling agents have been deployed in adequate numbers, an Election Commission official told IANS.

At least 2,983 of the total 23,695 polling booths have been identified as sensitive and security scaled up. The elections are taking place in 67 constituencies and 11 districts.

Prominent contestants include controversial SP minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam, who are contesting from Rampur and Swar seats respectively, Saif Ali Naqvi, son of former Congress MP Zafar Ali Naqvi, former central minister Jitin Prasada from Tilhar (Shahjahanpur), BJP Legislature Party leader Suresh Kumar Khanna from Shahjahanpur city and state minister Mehboob Ali from Amroha.