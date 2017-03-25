Uttar Pradesh: Female cops suspended for taking selfie while guarding acid attack victim

Lucknow, Mar. 25: In Uttar Pradesh, three women cops were suspended yesterday for allegedly taking a selfie in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while on duty with a gang-rape and acid attack victim who was undergoing treatment in Lucknow’s KGMU Hospital.

The victim, who allegedly has faced acid attacks and gang rape in the past, claimed that she was forced to drink acid by some youths when she was returning to Lucknow by the Ganga-Gomti Express on Thursday.She has been taken to the King George’s Medical University for treatment later.

However, the three Police constables, deployed there for her protection, took selfies with the victim in her bed

and the picture went viral on the social medias. After that, a red-faced Uttar Pradesh police department had to call for suspension and order a probe.

The incident came to light when the victim got off the train at Charbagh station and gave a written complaint to the government railway police, the officials said. The woman worked at a coffee shop managed exclusively by acid-attack survivors.

The unfortunate situation of the victim also caught the attention of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited her in King George’s Medical University and also gave a Rs 1 lakh assistance in the hand of Victim’s husband. He also desired that the guilty be arrested.

The Chief minister also directed the police officials to immediately nab the accused in the case and initiate strict action against the guilty.

Later, the police claimed to have arrested the two accused persons identified as Bhondu Singh and Guddu Singh in the incident.

In a meeting later, Aditya Nath likewise told state officials requested effective steps in instances of acid assaults.

(With ANI Input)