Uttar Pradesh government decides to register only Bharat-IV mark vehicles, after April 1, 2017

Lucknow, November 30: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to register only Bharat-IV mark vehicles — both light and heavy — in the state after April 1, 2017, an official said on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to keep the air and sound pollution levels under check.

Bharat stage emission standards are emission standards instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from internal combustion engine equipment, including motor vehicles.

Transport Commissioner Ravindra Nayak said that after the April 1, 2017 deadline, vehicle manufacturers would only manufacture BS-IV vehicles.

Nayak added that excluding 27 districts of the state (Kanpur, Agra, Lucknow, Mathura, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Aligarh City, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jyotibafule Nagar (Amroha), Rampur, Moradabad, Budaun, Bareilly, Mahamayanagar (Hathras), Etah and Firozabad, Etawah, Mainpuri, Pilibhit, Shamli, Sambhal, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Auraiya and Kasganj), in all other districts of the state, including NCR region, owners of vehicles of Bharat-III level are advised to get their vehicles registered before March 31, 2017.

The transport commissioner also said that to minimise pollution levels, the state government is promoting vehicles running on LPG, CNG and battery. IANS