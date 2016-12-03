Uttar Pradesh government sanctions Rs 1.42 Crore for judges’ vehicles

Lucknow, Dec 3: The Uttar Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 1.42 crore for purchasing vehicles for the judiciary, an official said on Saturday.

The Akhilesh Yadav government approved Rs 1,42,96,480 crore for purchasing SUVs for chief judicial magistrates, chief metropolitan magistrates and special judicial magistrates in 22 districts.

Principal Secretary (Justice) Rangnath Pandey said the vehicles were for Agra, Allahabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut and Unnao besides another 13 districts.