Uttar Pradesh Government transferred 15 senior IAS officers including four principal secretaries

September 23, 2016 | By :

 Lucknow, Sep 23: In a major reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh government today transferred 15 senior IAS officers including four principal secretaries.
Principal secretary PWD Aradhana Shukla has been transferred to Transport department in place of Arvind Singh Dev who has been shifted to the department of Food and Civil supplies in the same capacity, a government spokesman said.
Principal Secretary, Mining and Minerals and MD,UPSRTC Sudhir Garg will be the new Principal Secretary PWD. Mrityunj Kumar Narain will replace him as MD UPSRTC, the spokesman said.

Gurdeep Singh, will be the principal secretary, Mining and Minerals.
Anurag Yadav, secretary PWD, has been sent to the department of Khadi and Gramodyog in the same capacity.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Hospital staff made to sleep with dead bodies at hospital building in UP
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath suggests modern education in madrassas 
Akhilesh Yadav lashes out against BJP; Says they have mastered the art of misleading people
Barabanki hooch tragedy: Yogi Adityanath announces 2 lakh compensation to victims’ families
Thanks to Triple Talaq Bill, woman divorced for ‘oversleeping’ told to remarry husband
After Ram Rahim, women devotees of Sankutir Ashram alleges rape against ‘baba’
Top