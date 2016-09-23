Uttar Pradesh Government transferred 15 senior IAS officers including four principal secretaries

: In a major reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh government today transferred 15 senior IAS officers including four principal secretaries.Principal secretary PWD Aradhana Shukla has been transferred to Transport department in place of Arvind Singh Dev who has been shifted to the department of Food and Civil supplies in the same capacity, a government spokesman said.Principal Secretary, Mining and Minerals and MD,UPSRTC Sudhir Garg will be the new Principal Secretary PWD. Mrityunj Kumar Narain will replace him as MD UPSRTC, the spokesman said.

Gurdeep Singh, will be the principal secretary, Mining and Minerals.

Anurag Yadav, secretary PWD, has been sent to the department of Khadi and Gramodyog in the same capacity.