Uttar Pradesh government will dedicate Kumbh Mela 2019 to farmers, CM Yogi Adityanath

Allahabad/Uttar Pradesh, September 6: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government will dedicate the Kumbh Mela 2019 to the farmers.

“We are preparing for this event. The land of Prayagraj is important to us. We want to dedicate this Kumbh Mela to the farmers,” Adityanath said, while speaking in Allahabad.

The Chief Minister further said that he wants to portray a good picture of Uttar Pradesh and therefore, they want to present the Kumbh Mela 2019 like a unique event.

He further said that the state of Uttar Pradesh is capable of giving a lot to the country. Earlier in the day, Adityanath also distributed loan-redemption certificates to the farmers.

More than 11,000 farmers received the loan-waiver certificates. Adityanath also laid the foundation for the construction of the Ardh Kumbh in Allahabad.

The government estimated a budget of Rs. 510 crore for the Ardh Kumbh. (ANI)

