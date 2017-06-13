Uttar Pradesh Govt. decided to make marriage registration compulsory for all.

Moradabad/Uttar Pradesh, June 13: The Uttar Pradesh Government has now decided to make marriage registration compulsory for all communities.

Those, who do not register their marriage, will be deprived of the benefits of government schemes.

The plan has been drafted by the Women’s Welfare Department and is likely to be brought before the state cabinet in its next session.

Reportedly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has decided to include everyone in this proposal, including the Muslims following the Supreme Court’s order for compulsory registration of marriages.

States like Rajasthan, Himachal, Kerala and Bihar have already done it.

“All religions have the authority to work according to their personal laws as well. The governing power must take that into consideration. Everyone’s development should be the core issue. Islam would acknowledge marriage in front of two witnesses,” Muslim Cleric Mufti Ayub Hasan said. (ANI)