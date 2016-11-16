Uttar Pradesh : Incidents of violence at ATMs and Banks

Lucknow, Nov 16: The restive serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs for cash transactions are now becoming a cause of concern for the administration in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, with people resorting to vandalism out of frustration.

In the past 24 hours, there have been at least a dozen big and small incidents of irate mobs targeting bank property and clashing with police.

Police officials told IANS that lawkeepers had to cane-charge an unruly mob outside the Allahabad Bank in Bahraich, resulting in injuries to some.

Similarly, in many small towns adjacent to Agra, people have been cane-charged to disperse crowds from outside banks and ATM outlets.

Restless people came to blows with each other at Dena Bank in Hapur, in which some women were pushed and heckled.

Outside a bank branch at Indiranagar in the state capital, a group of women were shouted upon by some men and the matter was sorted out only after bank officials intervened.

A State Bank of India (SBI) branch was on Tuesday vandalised in Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency, with account holders angry that the bank closed its doors leaving many still in the queue. The ATM there was also cash dry.

Confirming the growing law and order problem due to the demonetisation move, a senior official said that police personnel have been withdrawn from their routine duties and deployed outside banks to prevent any untoward incident.