Uttar Pradesh is not so small as Delhi, Sheila Dikshit must vist all its 75 districts

Uttar Pradesh, July 15: As soon as the Congress announced former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit as its face of the chief minister in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, Congress have started referring to the 78-year-old as UP Ki Bahu. Since there are hardly any leaders of her stature and age, who is active in Uttar Pradesh Congress, Sheila Dikshit is not going to face any severe challenge from within the Congress Party.

It is for sure that suggesting Sheila Dikshit as the next chief minister candidate of Uttar Pradesh would definitely be an amusing news. But the Party is so serious about the fact that she is the only one candidate, who was named as the Chief Minister candidate of the Congress Party.

The Party members welcome her forgetting the fact that she was active in the State only at times of elections. Here Congress is going to face the real challenge, as they have to project the developments under the reign of Sheila as its Chief Minister. Congress somehow want to regain the minds of Uttar Pradesh.

The real challenge

Keeping aside all the suspicions and misconceptions, the party seems to be ready to face the challenge, forgetting the fact that it really is an experiment. But, it must be thought that whether she can be the representative of Congress in the present Uttar Pradesh.

There are so many examples in India for old politicians who perform their duty well. Sheila Dixit is a person with sound body, despite the fact that she had an angioplasty three years back.

Referring all these facts, the question aroused in a common man is that whether she be able to toil and moil, just like a chief ministerial candidate? At this juncture, she has to attend meeting and address several public gatherings, as the situation demands it.

The competing parties would take advantage of this age fact. And she does not belong to any particular camp in Uttar Pradesh Congress.

Even if the public is ready to forget all these, it would be a hard nut to crack when it is in relation with the so called corruption in the commonwealth games.

Amidst all these, the real challenge comes up while taking certain facts into consideration that, there are 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

It is not so same as Delhi and who ever be the chief ministerial candidate, would have to cover campaigns in 75 districts.