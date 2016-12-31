Uttar Pradesh LIVE: All Eyes on Lucknow as Samajwadi Party war enters last round

Lucknow, Dec 31: Following hectic political activity on Friday, the last day of 2016 is set for another round of frenzied politics in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as expelled Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is likely to play his cards.

To consolidate his supporters, both in the party and the legislature party, Akhilesh has called all party MLA’s to his official bungalow on Saturday morning.

Many are seeing this as an attempt to count the support he enjoys, now that he stands against his father and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

With 70-plus sitting legislators dropped from the party’s official candidate list for the 2017 assembly polls and many office bearers shown the door by the party in the past few weeks, Akhilesh was largely counting on these “rebels” to strengthen his position.

With Mulayam already spelling out that he would soon decide on the new chief minister, spin doctors of Akhilesh Yadav have braced for the battle, too.

Sources said he was already in touch with senior Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leaders for possible support if it came to a floor test in the state assembly.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad has already “sent positive signals” to Akhilesh aides.

In a possible scenario of a majority of party leaders reclining themselves from Saturday’s meeting for fear of losing on the party symbol ‘cycle’, Akhilesh might also recommend dissolution of the assembly, a reliable source said.

