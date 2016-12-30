Uttar Pradesh: Mulayam Singh calls meeting with his list of candidates tomorrow

Lucknow, Dec 30: The ruling Samajwadi Party may be heading towards a split ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Ramgopal Yadav, SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brother, said he stands stands Akhilesh. Speaking to news channels, he said he was not consulted over the candidates list and chances of an agreement on the list of candidates was unlikely.

Mulayam Singh has said that he will meet the candidates on his list at 10:30 am tomorrow. India Today reports that the Congress has begun its back channel talks with Akhilesh.

The UP Chief Minister defiantly released a list of candidates for seats already allotted by his father and party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav to others on Thursday night. His list of 235 candidates includes several party leaders who are close to Akhilesh and who did not make it to the party’s official list announced a day before by Mulayam Singh Yadav. The rebels said they have been asked by the chief minister to go back to their constituencies and prepare to contest the elections.