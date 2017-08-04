Uttar Pradesh: Police appeals not to believe on Braid cutting ‘rumours’

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 04: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday appealed people to not believe in rumours of braid cutting in the state and assured that the cases are being investigated.

“It is our appeal to people to not to believe in rumours. The cases are being investigated by the police,” Aligarh’s Circle officer Tejveer Singh said.

However, a victim said, “We are under trauma. The whole village is in panic mode.”

Yesterday, three women in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh claimed that their braids were mysteriously chopped off by somebody.

Reportedly, in many places including Delhi, NCR, Haryana and Agra, incidents of chopping off braids at night were witnessed by women.

