Uttar Pradesh police arrest five accused for killing two jewellers in Mathura

MATHURA,May20: The Uttar Pradesh police today have arrested five accused for killing two jewellers in Mathura earlier this week. Six armed robbers had barged into the jewellery shop in Koyalawali Gali and opened fire that killed the two traders. Two others were injured in the incident. The accused came on motorbikes and escaped with money and gold worth Rs. 4 crore.

The incident had angered UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who ordered DGP Sulkhan Singh to take prompt action in the case. Four police officials were suspended after the killings.

“… the rule of law will prevail in Uttar Pradesh. There will be absolutely no protection for criminals in the state,” the Chief Minister, whose party BJP stressed on a crime-free UP during their poll campaign, had said.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a man with his face covered opens the door and points a gun at the men inside the shop. More robbers follow, their face masked by helmets, and a fight ensues as the staff tries to push them back.

Jewellers across the state observed a day-long strike yesterday to protest the lack of action in the case. The Lucknow Sarrafa Association had also submitted a memorandum to state minister Shrikant Sharma demanding adequate security for jewellers in Uttar Pradesh.

Vinod Maheshwari, general secretary of the association, said, “Jewellers are virtually sitting ducks for criminals. The incident in Mathura is very sad and two of our brothers were killed. Crime needs to be controlled in the state.”

The opposition parties attacked the Adityanath-government for the degradation of law and order situation in UP.

Last week, in the Chief Minister’s hometown Gorakhpur, a 45-year-old trader was stopped on his way home by bikers who shot him dead and fled with around Rs. 8 lakh.