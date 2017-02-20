Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP attacks ‘shehzaadey’ Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

: Ridiculing the alliance between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for the ongoing assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday sardonically remarked that the ‘shehzaadey’ of the alliance – Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and incumbent Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav – have disappointed their respective parents and hence, cannot do anything good for the state.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah said, “One has disappointed his mother,” adding, “while the other one has made his father suffer,” while training his guns at Akhilesh Yadav.

“The whole of Uttar Pradesh is annoyed with both of them. Their partnership cannot bring development in the state,” Shah added.

Shah also asked the SP-Congress alliance to list down what all the state government did for the development of Uttar Pradesh in its tenure.

The BJP leader also accused the alliance of giving benefits to people on the basis of their castes.

“If your caste and religion do not suit them, they will not give you the laptops. But the BJP will give free laptops to every youth without any bias,” Shah asserted.

Meanwhile, SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary courted controversy by branding Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah as ‘terrorists’, adding that they are trying to mislead voters in Uttar Pradesh to gather support for the party.

Today is the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the seventh and last phase of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

40 constituencies in Eastern Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in this phase on March 8.

Over 61 percent polling was recorded till 5 p.m. in the third phase of Assembly elections in the state yesterday.

Voting was held for 69 seats spread over 12 districts including the capital Lucknow.