Uttar Pradesh polls: ‘Will serve, till my body allows’, says 95-year-old on filing nomination

Agra(Uttar Pradesh), Jan 25: Age is just a number, when it comes to serving the society and bringing in change.
This has been clearly proved by 95-year-old wheelchair ridden Jal Devi, who has filed nominations for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Reasoning as to why she took such a step, Jal Devi asserted that her agenda is to weed out corruption and ensure smooth functioning in the constituency.
“Current government is fooling and troubling people. If they don’t stop I also have my Lathi which can swing anytime,” she said.
She even mentioned that she will fight for the betterment of the society till her body allows post which the baton will be given over to her son.
“I will fight till my body allows. After me, my son would carry forward the legacy,” she said.
Jal Devi has filed her nomination papers from Kheragarh, as an independent candidate.
Beaming with confidence, she even informed that she has “won the Zila panchayat by 12000 votes” in the past.
Uttar Pradesh is set to have a seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

(ANI)

