Uttar Pradesh: Power-hungry Samajwadi Party least bothered about the state Says BJP

New Delhi , Jan. 17 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday alleged that the Samajwadi Party is least concerned about the development of Uttar Pradesh as their prime focus at the moment is to retain power and said Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led faction receiving the ‘cycle’ symbol will not make much of a difference in the high-stakes assembly polls.

“They are only fighting for retaining power and control. It has nothing to do with the development of Uttar Pradesh or the lack of development under their rule, the terrible condition of law and order, how High Court orders have been absolutely not complied with,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told ANI.

So, the situation in Uttar Pradesh demands answers and they (Samajwadi Party) are not focusing on that,” he added.

Highlighting the present state of affairs in the politically crucial state, Kohli expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the electoral battle courtesy Prime Minister Narendra, who has been trying to draw the nation’s attention to his agenda of development.

“As far as the BJP is concerned, our agenda is what Prime Minister Modi has launched for the country – a development agenda – and we are going to Uttar Pradesh with only that agenda,” he said.

In a major setback to Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission yesterday recognised the faction led by Akhilesh as the Samajwadi Party and allotted it the ‘cycle’ symbol.

Meanwhile, the poll process for assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin today with notification for the first phase of voting scheduled on February 11.

Seventy three constituencies in western Uttar Pradesh will vote in this phase.

The filing of nominations for these constituencies will start today and the last date for the same will be January 24.

The withdrawal of candidature could be done till January 27 and polling will be on February 11.

The districts going to polls in the first phase are Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah and Kasganj.

Uttar Pradesh will have seven-phase polling between February 11 and March 8.

The term of the present government will end on May 27.

(ANI)