Uttar Pradesh : Ready for any test, sure SP will return to power Says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Nov 5 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday tried to crease over the differences in the ruling Samajwadi Party, saying there was no infighting and that they would “unitedly” fight the 2017 assembly elections on the SP symbol.

Speaking at the event to mark the silver jubilee of his party, Akhilesh said if there was a need to undergo a test, he was ready for it.

“If any test is to be undertaken, I am ready for it,” the Chief Minister said, while listing the achievements of his government. Adding that unprecedented developmental work had been initiated by his government, Akhilesh said he was sure that due to this work and the hard work of party workers, the SP will storm back to power once again in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Akhilesh denied any rift in the Samajwadi Party. “There is no rift in the party, and all of us will fight the elections on the party’s symbol ‘cycle’,” Yadav said.

At the event, agreeing to the speeches of the past speakers, Akhilesh said the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh elections would define the direction in which the country goes in future. He also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the party which won 71 Lok Sabha seats in the state and even went on to have a Prime Minister has not fulfilled the promises made to the people, while the SP had fulfilled all the promises made in its 2012 manifesto.

He also thanked all the guests who he said had come to bless the party on its silver jubilee year, and said that he endorsed the suggestion of opposition unity as mooted by Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh. Akhilesh also paid his regards to his father and national president of the party Mulayam Singh Yadav for bringing the party to this height.