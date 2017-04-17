Uttar Pradesh: Recovery of calf’s severed head in temple sparks tension in Allahabad

Allahabad, April 17: An incident has triggered panic in an area of Uttar Pradesh ‘s Allahabad.

Reportedly, a calf head was found on the premises of Akhileshwar Mahadeo temple in Allahabad’s Shivkuti locality on Saturday morning and this triggered panic in the area.

The temple’s priest – Akhilesh Pandey – after spotting the calf head informed the police, according to a report in Times Of India.

Soon after the incident was reported Hindu organizations started staging a demonstration, demanding the arrest of the accused, the report added.

Teams from various police stations and personnel of PAC and RAF were deployed in the area to avert any untoward incident. A company of army personnel from Cantonment also reached the spot.

Police officials have assured the action. Reportedly, forces from four police stations were rushed to the temple.

Maharshi Patanjali School, a private school situated near the temple was closed as a precautionary measure so as to avoid any untoward incident.