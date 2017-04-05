Uttar Pradesh redux: Maharashtra to study Yogi’s farm loan waiver

Mumbai, April 05: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today said the state government will study the Uttar Pradesh model of farm loan waiver worth Rs 36,000 crore.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly here, where Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members demanded that the state government announce a loan waiver for distressed farmers, Devendra Fadnavis said, “we will study how Uttar Pradesh will raise such a huge amount.”

The Chief Minister said he has directed the State Finance Secretary to study how Uttar Pradesh goes about with the promised debt waiver.

Referring to the High Court directive in Tamil Nadu asking the state government to waive farm loans following a peasant protest, Devendra Fadnavis said, “decision of waiving farm loan is the prerogative of the government.”

Devendra Fadnavis also targeted the Opposition for staying away from the House proceedings saying they were roaming outside in name of ‘Sangharsh Yatra’. “But the Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members’ sentiments regarding farm loan waiver are genuine and the state government is positive to it,” the Chief Minister felt.