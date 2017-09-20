Uttar Pradesh: Saharanpur girls constructs 1500 toilets in the district 

Saharanpur/Uttar Pradesh, September 20: The Saharanpur girls construct over 1500 toilets in order to amke the district open defecation free. A team of girls in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur District has started this noble attempt to achieve open defecation free status for Saharanpur, the girls have constructed toilets in 11 blocks of the district.

The girls are making relentless efforts for last two years without getting any substantial help from the government to give a new direction to the cleanliness campaign in the village. “Girls’ efforts led to construction of over 1500 toilets. 167 toilets were built without any government help,” D.B. Pandey, Municipal Committee Councillor told ANI.

The initiative started in September 2015. At that time, there were just 11 people working with this campaign which later on increased to 110. So far, more than 1500 toilets have been constructed in the district and 45 villages have been freed from open defecation. The administration is also openly praising their work. (ANI)