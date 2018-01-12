Uttar Pradesh: Seven year old raped by police constable

| By : Web Desk

Noida/January 12: A seven-year-old minor was allegedly raped by an Uttar Pradesh police constable in Surajpur,Greater Noida.

The incident took place on Thursday when the accused constable, Subhash Singh, entered the minor’s house in the absence of her mother and allegedly raped her.

The neighbours came to the rescue the girl when they heard her screaming; they beat up the constable and later handed the accused over to the police.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The child has been sent to the district hospital in Noida for medical examination.