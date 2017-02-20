Uttar Pradesh: Shivpal will be minister in Akhilesh’s new govt, says Mulayam

Lucknow, Feb 20: Mulayam Singh Yadav made it clear that his brother Shivpal will be a minister in Akhilesh Yadav’s new government.

The SP, the party patriarch said, would definitely win. “Samajwadi Party poorn bahumat se jeetegi aur Akhilesh phir se mukhya mantri banega (SP will be voted back to power with a thumping majority, Akhilesh will become chief minister again),” Mulayam told the media after voting in Saifai.

On Shivpal’s role in the new government, Mulayam said he would certainly be part of the new government. He was dismissive of Akhilesh’s veiled attack on uncle Shivpal at a recent campaign rally: “That was meant for some local party workers who had harmed the party,” Mulayam said.