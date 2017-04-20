Uttar Pradesh: Thieves don’t spare even police, steal its jeep

Lucknow, April 20: In Uttar Pradesh, thieves do not spare even the police stations when they strike.
This was evident when a police jeep with a beacon was stolen from the premises of Ghazipur police station.
The theft came to light on Wednesday, creating an embarrassing situation for the administration since the new government is giving top importance to law and order.
After the theft was noticed, the police swung into action and the jeep was recovered. The accused was also arrested.
“A case been registered and the accused has been arrested. Action will definitely be taken for negligence,” Senior Superitendent of Police Manzil Saini said.
Meanwhile, the driver of the jeep Narendra Kunmar has been suspended.
