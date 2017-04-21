Uttar Pradesh: Video of BJP MLA thrashing toll plaza staff surfaces

Bareilly, April 21: A video footage has surfaced purportedly showing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and his supporters thrashing toll plaza staff after he was asked to pay the money for the vehicles in his cavalcade in Fatehganj area of Bareilly.

“Mahendra Yadav, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Biswan in Sitapur, and his supporters beat up the employees of Fatehganj west toll plaza on April 17 after he was asked to deposit toll while going to New Delhi,” manager of the toll plaza, Vaibhav Sharma, alleged. A case has been registered against the MLA, reported news agency PTI.

The video of the incident has gone viral on electronic and social media.



A case has been registered in this connection at the Fatehganj police station.

Later the MLA regretted the behavior of his supporters, Sharma said.

SP Dehat Yamuna Prasad said a FIR against three to four unknown persons has been registered for thrashing toll plaza workers and investigations are on.

The video is being checked to ascertain the registration numbers of the vehicles and other details and Circle Officer Mirganj has been asked to conduct the probe in this connection, he said.