Uttar Pradesh village on high alert over ‘panchayat’ on beef controversy

Lucknow, June 6 : The administration and police in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh has been put in a state of high alert as a ‘panchayat’ has been called on Monday afternoon in Bisahada village, an official said.

This is the village where a Muslim named Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched on September 28 last year on the charge that he and his family consumed cow’s meat.

A government forensic lab in Mathura said in its report released last week that the meat in question was of “cow or its progeny”.

The report has revived the controversy over the legal and moral issues surrounding the lynching. People in Bisahada village have demanded that a case of cow slaughter be registered against Akhlaq’s family.

Some villagers and Hindu organisations are also demanding that the 17 accused in the killing of Akhlaq be now released.

An official, however, informed IANS that the accused would be produced before a fast-track court on Monday where charges would be fixed on them. A juvenile has already been granted bail by the high court.

The jawans of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary have been patrolling the village since Sunday evening.

Security has been increased following announcement by some Hindu frontal organisations — Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Rashtrawadi Pratap Sena, Goraksha Dal and Hindu Yuva Vahini — that they will participate in the panchayat, said officials.