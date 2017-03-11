Uttar Pradesh will flourish under BJP regime: Ravi Shankar Prasad.

New Delhi, Mar. 11: With trends indicating a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday thanked the people for their confidence in the saffron party and said this victory will bring development in the state that has witnessed corruption in the last five years.

“This victory is a victory to change Uttar Pradesh, to strengthen the society and to join all the sections of the society. It’s a victory to change the law and order state in Uttar Pradesh, which has been deteriorated in the last five years; against corruption and all the elements which are against the development of the state,” Prasad told the media.

“Today, I am very proud of Prime Minister Modi. I thank all the people, who have put in their trust in him and the BJP. I want to thank and congratulate Amit Shah and all the party workers, who have worked day and night for this day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said the BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh is a testament to the fact that the saffron party enjoys the same popularity even after three years of the general elections.

“A big change has to be brought in Uttar Pradesh,” Rathore said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, the Minister said that the grand old party has indulged in corruption to such an extent that the people will completely reject them in future as well.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also heaped praise on Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and BJP president Amit Shah for playing the role of a sculptor in scripting victory for the saffron party.

“Today, the nation is standing with Prime Minister Modi. This is the victory of people of Uttar Pradesh. The victory shows the amount of work that has been done by the BJP under Prime Minister Modi,” he added.

The early trends in the assembly election show the BJP leading in 292 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party -Congress alliance leading in 53 seats while Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) ahead in 42 seats.

Uttar Pradesh went to polls in seven phases in the months of February and March.

A total of 4,854 candidates are in fray for 403 assembly constituencies. (ANI)