Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Polling officials trekked 24 km to reach 275 voters

Dehradun, Feb 17: To ensure that 275 voters residing in the hilly region of the Uttarakhand get to exercise their right to vote, polling officials trekked 24 kilometres through the snow-bound terrain of the state that went to polls on Wednesday, reported CNN-News18.com.

Over 68% of the electorate in Uttarakhand voted on Wednesday, 2% more than the last Assembly polls, to decide the fate of 628 candidates in 69 out of the total 70 seats.

The election officials travelled 24 kilometres in a Tehri Garhwal constituency.

Situated at a height of 10,000 feet, the Ghansali constituency area has no motorable road and no mobile phone connectivity, leaving trekking as the only way to reach the location, said an Election Commission officer.

The report said that a polling party began trekking on February 12, in Chamoli district’s Badrinath constituency and after a three-day journey successfully facilitated elections on Wednesday.

Snow boots, sleeping bags and 74 mules were provided to the polling party to reach these constituencies.