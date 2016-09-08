Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board going to charge Rs 12 crore from Baba Ramdev’s firms for using natural resources of the state for their products

Dehradun, Sep 08: Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board is going to charge Rs 12 crore from Baba Ramdev’s firms which include Rs 10 crore from Patanjali Yogpeeth and Rs 2 crore from its subsidiary Divya Pharmacy for using natural resources of the state for their products. Under The Biodiversity Act, the industries using natural resources for their commercial venture has to either give 5% of the cost of the resources they are using or 0.1 to 0.5% as per their turnover to the Board annually under Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) clause of the Act.

Chairman of the Board, Rakesh Shah told TOI, “There are some 3000 industries in the state. We have issued notice to some 600 so far to share their benefit with the board under ABS section of the Act. However since the companies never shared their benefit earlier so they are not forthcoming in doing so now. The big giants come up with seasoned lawyers of high court and Supreme Court who argue to minimize the cost under ABS.”