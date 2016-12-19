Uttarakhand: BJP questions Government’s decision to give Muslims 90-min break

Dehradun, Dec 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday questioned Uttarakhand Government’s decision to give a 90-minute break to Muslim employees for Friday prayers.

BJP leader Anil Baluni said Chief Minister Harish Rawat took the decision, keeping the next year’s assembly elections in mind.

“Harish Rawat has taken this decision out of fear of losing the elections,” he told ANI.

“The Uttarakhand chief minister is following the Congress tradition of misleading the Muslims. The Congress has taken the decision right before the election. What was on their mind? Do they want to influence elections?” he added.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Harish Rawat has on Sunday decided that a special break from 12:30 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. will be given to Muslim employees on Fridays.